Imo PDP chieftain murdered

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Imo state, Herbert Nwaneji, has been murdered by some suspected assassins.

The Imo state Police Public Relation Officer, PPRO, Orlando Ikeokwu, yesterday told Vanguard in Owerri, that it was “a sudden and unatural death.”

Ikeokwu went further to say that the matter was reported to the police on Saturday and that when his lifeless body was discovered he had bruises somewhere around his back. He also said that his motorcycle was found a distance from where his corpse was lying.

However, a source told Vanguard that, Nwaneji, one of the executive members at the ward level of PDP, Egwedu-Atta, in Njaba Local Government Area, left his house at about 06:58pm on Friday and could not return back home.

“The man was to eat his food before going out but when he got a call for a meeting he said he was rushing to the meeting. Nwaneji, entered his motorcycle and drove off. After about two hours or there about that time it was getting late, the family members started calling his phone. Before you know it was switched off.

“The next day we got a call that his body was dumped in the bush somewhere around Nkume.”

Speaking on the ugly development, the Imo state Police, PPRO, Ikeokwu, said: “We are still looking at the cause of death. We have not been able to ascertain the cause of death as it is now. The case was reported to us as sudden and unatural death.

“But he has bruises on his back. His motorcycle was recovered somewhere in the bush different from where his corpse was found. We are still the suspected murder. For now the details is still sketchy. The matter was reported to the police on Saturday.”