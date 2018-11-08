ILLEGAL GRAZING: LASG seizes 30 cows, 10 rams, warns herdsmen

By Monsur Olowoopejo

LAGOS—THE Lagos State Government, yesterday, seized no fewer than 30 cows and 10 rams found straying and grazing illegally on the road within Lekki axis, saying it has zero tolerance for such action in the state.

The state government further warned herdsmen to desist from grazing their cattle on the roads saying such action threatens safety of road users.

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture, Olayiwola Onasanya, disclosed the number of cattle and rams impounded in an interview with Vanguard at his office, in Alausa Ikeja.

Onasanya said: “If the owners come, they will pay fines to the government. We ensure that they don’t return to such act. We have a taskforce on ground to ensure that such doesn’t occur in the state. We are concerned about the safety of the residents in the state.

As a government, we have not relaxed any of our laws and that is why we have urged residents to alert us whenever they see any infringement. We assure them that within 48 hours, such would be cleared.”