I’ll rather suffer defeat than lose my name—Gov Ayade

By Ike Uchechukwu & Emma Una

Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State has allayed fears over his re-election prospects, saying he would rather suffer defeat than lose his name, noting that his performance would earn him a second term.

Governor Ayade, who made the assertion while speaking with newsmen in Calabar, said: “I am not worried about my re-election because my work will speak volumes. We have been able to create thousands of jobs within the last three years in various sectors.

“Appointees and employees, who are now in the employment of the government, also know that my re-election is not just about me, but about them. If I don’t come back they will be out of jobs.

“Imagine people who earned little or nothing, but now earn above N200,000. Thousands of families are benefiting from our policies and programmes.

“I also expanded the size of government with over 6,000 appointees and more people will be appointed. I don’t think I have an issue with my re-election because it is no longer about me, but the people.

“We know that we have had two wonderful governors before I came in. We needed a different move to drive the state forward, which we are doing through industrialisation. Tourism alone is not enough for us to succeed.

“I will rather lose an election than lose my name, which is a legacy. I know that the society does not reward efforts, but result.”