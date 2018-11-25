I always remember to get back after missing my targets – Atiku

By Dirisu Yakubu

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, says his candidacy is an opportunity to bring about a Nigeria of “our collective dream” and aspiration.

The former Vice President, who spoke at the 13th Founder’s Day Ceremony of the American University of Nigeria, AUN, yesterday, charged Nigerians to believe in the possibilities of their dreams, noting that a new Nigeria is only an arm’s length away.

He said: “With all sense of modesty, we have contributed our own quota to the development of our nation and mankind.

“It is very good to have an ambition. When you have an ambition or dream, work hard to achieve that dream.“”You may miss your target like it happened to me several times but always remember to get back. Don’t think there are obstacles that cannot be surmounted. Remain on track and continue to have dreams and ambitions,” he told the audience.

The lawmaker representing Bayelsa East, Senator Ben Murray Bruce, urged Nigerians to reject the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, by voting for Atiku in order to realize a new Nigeria of their dream.

Bruce, whose remarks were frequently interrupted by thunderous applause from an appreciative audience, urged Nigerians to keep faith in the nation, noting that possibilities abound in the land if the right leadership is enthroned.