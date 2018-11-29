How Enugu Rangers scaled CAF Confederation Cup’s first hurdle

Godwin Aguda’s brace on Wednesday gave Rangers International Football Club of Enugu a 2-0 advantage over Defence Force of Ethiopia in the first leg tie of CAF Confederation Cup preliminary round fixture.



The match played at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium in Enugu saw the hosts on the front foot early.

This helped to add to the pressure on the visiting Ethiopian side.

In spite of the hosts’ dominance in the first half however, they were unable to convert any of the chances that came their way.

Godwin Zaki and Ifeanyi George were the greatest culprits.

The second half began just as the first with coach Gbenga Ogunbote ringing in the changes with two substitutions, replacing Zaki with Kelvin Itoya, and Ibrahim Ajani coming in for George.

The pressure soon paid off as Rangers opened scoring in the 55th minute through Aguda, even though it was from a penalty kick.

The hosts went in search of another goal and duly got their reward in the 85th minute, yet again from the penalty spot, with Aguda scoring again.

Defence Force will now host Rangers in the second leg fixture at the Addis Ababa Stadium in Ethiopia on Monday.