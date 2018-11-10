Harrysong thrills DELSU students during the MTN Pulse Campus Invasion

By Ayo Onikoyi

The MTN Pulse Invasion has been delivering its promise of creating a movement of unapologetically daring and bold young people.

The latest school that hosted the Invasion was the Delta State University and the students of the school were thrilled for the four-day duration of the invasion. One of the biggest highlights was the visit by Harrysong, popular Nigerian singer, who surprised the students on Saturday, November 3, 2018.

On November 1,2018, the highly anticipated Pulse Talk Series held and was led by professional photographer, Jide Odukoya and life strategist, Steve Harris.

Government abdicates, alumni association steps in

The Series which is usually a motivational session where heavyweights from various fields and sectors get to share their life experiences, gave the students the first-hand access to both personalities who happily answered all questions on life, business and how to perfect the “hustle”.

By the next day, DELSU was ready for the Customer forum that allowed them to speak freely on their experiences as customers of the brand and offer suggestions on improving their customer experience. The Pulse District, which opened its doors soon after, was the party hub for the students to relax, dance and dance some more.

After all these, the students couldn’t wait for the Celebrity Surprise and were thrilled when the Gala singer started off with his hits. There was no song that the exhilarated students didn’t know off hand and they sang along with the singer whose energy reverberated through the crowd.

The euphoria in the air was infectious and even at the end of the show, the excitement did not wane as students sang happily as they left the grounds.