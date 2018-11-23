Gunmen attack Chinese consulate in Karachi

Unidentified gunmen have stormed the Chinese consulate in the Pakistani port city of Karachi, killing at least two policemen, officials have said. One other security guard was reported to have been critically injured.

“Gunmen attacked the Chinese consulate in the southern Pakistani port city of Karachi early on Friday, killing two policemen and wounding a security guard,” officials said.

Authorities say the attackers managed to enter the building after breaching the main gate. Local police chief Mohammad Ashfaq said there was an ongoing shootout, in which at least one attacker is reported to have been killed.

A Pakistani separatist group has claimed responsibility for the attack in a phone call to the news agency, Agence France-Presse.

The consulate is home to Chinese diplomats and other staff.

China has recently been pouring billions of dollars into Pakistan as part of its huge Belt and Road infrastructure initiative.