Group backs Atiku’s proposed partial privatisation of NNPC

By Chinenyeh Ozor

NSUKKA—A political group supporting Alhaji Atiku Abubakar for the 2019 general elections in the country, has thrown its weight behind the proposed partial privatisation of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC and other sectors of the economy to strike balance, equity and fairness across the geo-political zones of the country.

Speaking to newsmen shortly after a meeting of the group, the national co-ordinator of Atikulated Movement, Mr. Ezugwu Samuel Ngwu said the group frowned at the call from some quarters and interests groups that the proposed partial privatisation of NNPC be withdrawn from the policy document of the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), noting that the group stands on the proposed partial privatisation of NNPC, reiterating the fact that with the level of corruption going on in NNPC, it is pertinent to deregulate the sector and allow private enterprises a chance to thrive.

“The privatisation of the existing refineries in the country would create opportunities for new ones that will be viable and efficient to meet the needs of the nation.

‘’Atiku has noted with keen interest that the major problem of Nigeria is unemployment. He has made it clear that he will employ 50 million Nigerians within the first quarter of his administration if elected.”