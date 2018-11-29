Grazing: Herdsmen don’t see anything wrong invading farmlands — Lagos CP

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

LAGOS—THE Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, Edgar Imohimi, Thursday, warned that anyone seeking services of a herder in the state should sensitize them on illegal grazing, saying they don’t see anything wrong grazing their cattle on people’s farms.

Imohimi stressed that the warning became imperative following herdsmen and farmers clash in Badagry recently which was later nipped in the bud by the police through introduction of community policing strategy.

The Commissioner, who gave the warning while reeling out the law enforcement agency’s achievement at the 12th Town Hall Meeting on security in Victoria Island, hinted that proper orientation would further prevent such clashes in the state.

He said: “What happened was that the owner of the farm hired some herdsmen to rare cattle for him. As the weeks gone by, the herdsmen deployed the cattle to graze on another person’s farm in Badagry and destroyed crops on the farmland. On learning about the crisis, I invited all parties.

“And during interrogation, the herders did not see anything wrong in what they have done. They felt that their cattle needed to graze and they deployed them to where they could get grass. But I was able to sensitize them that their action was injurious to others who have invested their money on the farmland.”