Gov. Bagudu approves N400m for indigenous students in tertiary institutions

Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi has approved over N400 million for the payment of 2017/2018 registration fees for indigenous students of the state in various tertiary institutions across the country.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Alhaji Abubakar Dakingari, made this known on Thursday in Birnin Kebbi.

Dakingari said that about N111 million would be spent for students in Federal University, Birnin Kebbi for the 2017/2018 session.

He added that N149 million would also be used for the payment of fees for students in Kebbi State University of Science and Technology, Aliero, for the 2017/2018 academic year.

Dakingari said that approval of N107 million was also given for the payment of registration fees for indigenes of the state in Adamu Augie College of Education, Argungu for the same session.

“While N2.7 million is for our students at the Federal College of Technical Education, Gusau; another N2.5 million will be paid as fees for students in Federal University, Gusau, Zamfara State.

“A similar gesture of N2.5 million has been offered to students of the state’s origin in College of Education, Minna, Niger State,’’ the governor’s spokesman added.

He said that N25.7 million would be for those in College of Basic and Advanced Studies, Yauri and N7 million for students in Federal College of Education, Kontagora in Niger.

According to him, the governor also approved N600, 694 for students in Federal College of Education Zaria, Kaduna State. (NAN)