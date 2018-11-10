Gov Amosu hosts veteran journalists

Veteran journalists cum sports writers will descend on the capital of Ogun State, Abeokuta to fittingly celebrate 160 years of journalism berthing in Nigeria. No date has been fixed yet but insiders said it won’t be long before the event holds in the ancient city,

Also to feature in this unique glitz and glamour event will be an Ogun state born former footballer, Ezekiel Alamu who once played for Ghana’s Accra Hearts of Oak . Alamu will be presented to the Governor by veteran journalist Eddie Adenirokun, President, Nigeria League of Veteran Journalists(NLVJ).

Before going abroad to play in Ghana, where he made waves, Alamu played for Stationery Stores Football Club of Lagos.