SEEPCO gives succor to Delta, Bayelsa flood victims

By Onozure Dania

Sterling Oil Exploration and Energy Limited, SEEPCO, has donated relief materials to no fewer than 25 communities in Delta and Bayelsa States affected by the perennial flood as part of its corporate social responsibility.

The flood team leader, Col I. Nuhu, alongside Mr Selebi Tarebi and Gen. Kurata, who visited the effected communities, said the relief materials were meant to cushion the effects of the flooding that destroyed their farmlands and sources of livelihood.

Communities in Delta State where relief materials were distributed are Bomadi, Enekorogha, Kalafiogbene, Ogriagbene, Ebeberegbene and Asaba-Ase, while communities in Bayelsa State where relief materials were donated by SEEPCO were Sagbama, Toru-Otua, Apelebiri, Abodobiri, Adagbabiri, Angalabiri, Tamukunu, Asamabiri and Angiama.

Gen. Kurata who spoke, said SEEPCO feels the pain and suffering occasioned by the flood, stressing that the company will continue to identify with the people in their challenges since they are allies to its operations.

He noted that the communities have been so peaceful with the dealings of the company in ensuring the smooth running of its daily business stressing that, the company wilk always be responsive to its corporate social issues.

Kurata advised the communities to make good use of the cash donation and relief materials to every affected persons .

Mr. Joseph Bekesuoyeibo, Chairman, Bomadi Federated community who was represented by its vice Chairman, who spoke on behalf of other Community Chairmen thanked SEEPCO for coming to their aid and he also tasked the Company to do more in its responsibilities to their impacted communities of operation.