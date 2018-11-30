Flight shortage: Air Peace pledges to deploy more aircraft

By Lawani Mikairu

Following the depletion of the country’s airlines’ fleets and the aftermath harrowing experience passengers are currently going through in the nation’s airport, Air Peace yesterday urged members of the flying public not to panic over the shortage of scheduled flights on domestic routes as it would soon deploy more aircraft to service destinations currently experiencing air travel difficulties.

Most of the nation’s carriers are currently battling with shortage of aircraft in their fleet, while some have to drastically reduce their operations

According to Air Peace Corporate Communications Manager, Mr. Chris Iwarah , the airline was concerned about reports of shortage of scheduled flights across the country and was ready to do everything within its capacity to ease the pain of air travellers.

He confirmed that the nation had been facing air travel difficulties since it reviewed its flight schedule downward on account of five of its aircraft it pulled out of service and sent abroad for C-check.

Iwarah said : “In the last few weeks, we have been inundated with demands for flights by members of the flying public who wish to travel but could not secure seats as almost all our flights on major domestic routes are fully booked. We are genuinely concerned about the plight of the travelling public and sincerely empathise with them.

“The situation became dire after we recently pulled out five of our aircraft from service for maintenance abroad and had to necessarily review our flight schedule downward to avoid delaying our valued customers. A check on our reservation platform indicates that almost all our flights are fully booked till the end of the year.

“We, however, are aware of the role we play in ensuring seamless air travel in Nigeria and are not going to let down our dear country and members of the flying public now that they need us the most. We urge members of the flying public not to entertain any fear. Beginning from Sunday, most of our aircraft that went for C-check will start to return to join our operations. We are soon going to schedule more flights and deploy more aircraft across our domestic routes.

“We have also made plans to cater to the upsurge expected during the Yuletide. A lot of flights would be scheduled from around December 17, 2018 to seamlessly take those travelling for Christmas and the New Year to their destinations. As an airline that prioritises safety and places a premium on the lives of our valued guests and crew, we have undertaken comprehensive maintenance of most of our aircraft to ensure their readiness for our end-of-year operations”

“ This is the least we can do for our esteemed customers and nation for their support for us. We will do everything within our capacity to rise to the challenge of air travel currently facing our nation and deliver exceptional service that is sure to leave the flying public truly comfortable, proud and satisfied,” he assured.