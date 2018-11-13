Five per cent allocation to education too small – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has promised to increase the yearly allocation to education sector as the current five per cent to the sector was inadequate.



He said the current allocation to the sector was too small to propel the desired growth of the economy and pointed out that the United Nations target of 26 per cent was ideal.

He assured Nigerians that allocations to the sector would be improved as revenue increases and described education as a major engine for the development of any country.

According to a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, President Buhari gave the assurance when he addressed Nigerian community in Paris, France.

He also said: “We are currently reviewing investments in the entire infrastructure of the country like road, rail and power, including investing more in education. We will certainly need to do more in education.”

President Buhari also called on the Nigerian elite, both at home and in the diaspora, to do more in contributing to the educational sector.

He expressed surprise that the elite tolerated the fall in standards and structures of educational institutions despite oil windfalls in the past that would have made all the difference.

“I am doing my best now to utilize our resources to develop the country. We are already getting results on road, rail and power. My frustration is that some people still have plenty stolen money stashed in Europe, US and other countries,” he said.

The President further stated that returning stolen assets will bolster the administration’s current efforts of investing more in critical infrastructure that directly impact on the livelihood of Nigerians.

Beyond that, the President said the war against terrorism will be reinforced with new weapons and hardware for the military, while the challenge of abduction and kidnapping in some parts of the country will receive more attention with better gathering of intelligence.

“We campaigned on three key issues; security, improving the economy, and fighting corruption, and we have not been controverted by anyone that we have not recorded some results,” he said.

On Nigerians in diaspora participating in elections, the President said the population of citizens in various countries across the world already necessitate their inclusion to elect leaders, noting that it might not happen in the 2019 elections as INEC had been more focused on strengthening and consolidating on its achievements of conducting credible elections within the country.

The President said it could happen in future.

He added that the Nigerian constitution had taken into cognizance the need for representation in the political structures in order to ensure harmony and development, urging more people to pick interest in governance and quality representation.



In her remarks, Nigerian Ambassador to France, Dr. Modupe Enitan Irele, said the Nigerian community in France had demonstrated a high sense of responsibility, dedication and morality, adding that the large number of professionals had been encouraged to also contribute to the country’s development.

“Nigerians here are law-abiding, peaceful and resourceful,” she said.