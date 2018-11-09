FG committed to ILO standards, says minister

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Prof. Stephen Ocheni, says the Federal Government is committed to the International Labour Organisation (ILO) standards on labour practice, social protection and equal opportunity for all.

Ocheni gave this assurance when he received the ILO officials led by Ms Sukti Dasgupta, Chief of the Employment and Labour Branch of ILO, Geneva, on Friday in Abuja.

According to him, the Federal Government of Nigeria is irrevocably committed to ILO’s ethics in all its ramifications, especially on social protection and equal opportunity for women, men, physically challenged persons and other groups in the country.

Ocheni said that the Federal Executive Council (FEC) had approved the National Policy on Employment.

The minister said that the government had also expressed its readiness to implement the policy in addition to hosting of the Global Youth Employment Forum.

“On the issue of the National Policy on Employment, the Federal Executive Council approved the policy document in 2017 and the National Council for the implementation of this document was recently inaugurated by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige,” he said.

The minister of state expressed with delight the government’s willingness to host the Global Youth Employment Forum by 2019, which would coincide with the ILO’s centenary.

He said that adequate security will be provided and also assured the delegates of necessary support for successful hosting of the youth forum.

Earlier in her remarks, the leader of the delegation, Sukti Dasgupta said Africa needed empowerment and more interventions in the areas of Youth Employment; hence, ILO focuses on Nigeria to host the Global Youth Employment Forum.

She also felicitated with Nigerians on the recent agreement reached with the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on the new National Minimum Wage.

The ILO chief further commended the National Employment Policy, which she described as well drafted.

She enjoined the Federal Government to ensure its implementation. (NAN)