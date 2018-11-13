Fayemi tells school heads to refund unauthorised levies

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

ADO-EKITI—THE Ekiti State government, Tuesday, directed all public primary and secondary schools heads in the State, who had collected unauthorized levies at the beginning of the 2018/2019 academic year to return same to their pupils and students.

The Deputy Governor, Bisi Egbeyemi, who gave the directive, in Ado-Ekiti, ordered a full compliance stressed that the Education Development Levy and other unauthorized fees remain abolished in the state.

Egbeyemi, in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Odunayo Ogunmola, further directed that evidence of such refunds must be brought to the Ministry of Education for verification.

The statement reads: “Consequent upon the Executive Order 001 signed by the Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, the Deputy Governor, Mr Bisi Egbeyemi, has ordered a full compliance by the heads of all public primary and secondary schools in Ekiti State as follows: “That no pupil of primary and secondary schools in Ekiti State should pay any unauthorized fees or levies, especially the Education Development Levy any longer.

“That in case where such fees, especially the Education Development Levy, have been collected from pupils from this first term (2018/2019 academic session), such fees collected must be returned or refunded to the pupils and students and evidence of such refunds must be brought to the Ministry of Education for verification.

“That where such fees have been collected and remitted into government coffers, such schools should bring evidence of such remittance to the Ministry of Education.

“The above does not preclude voluntary donations, contributions from philanthropic bodies, Parent-Teacher Associations (PTAs) and School Based Management Committees (SBMCs) made towards the improvement of education standards in schools across the state.

“Heads of public primary and secondary schools in Ekiti State are therefore warned to adhere strictly to the content of this directive from the state government.”