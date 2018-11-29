Falana urges Nigerians to champion fight against corruption, bad governance, impunity

Lagos – A human rights lawyer, Mr Femi Falana (SAN), has called on Nigerians to champion the fight against corruption, bad governance and impunity toward heralding a new and progressive Nigeria.

Falana made the call on Thursday in Lagos at the 3rd Lagos Professionals’ Week, organised by the Association of Professional Bodies of Nigeria, Lagos State Chapter.

He spoke on the theme: “Corruption, Ethics and Good Governance.”

According to him, rather than the government, the citizens should champion the fight against corruption, bad governance and impunity toward heralding a new and progressive Nigeria.

“Good governance is aimed at creating a country that is based on honesty, integrity and free from the perennial problems of corruption and double standard.

“Corruption has robbed citizens of their potential and aspirations for a brighter future, quality education, better healthcare, improved access to housing, food and water,” Falana said.

He urged the government to abolish all corrupt practices and abuse of power; increased investment in infrastructure, citizen’s welfare and jobs creation and promote an inclusive governance.

The activist urged professionals to be actively involved in politics and governance, while collaborating more with the government on policy formulations that would aid socioeconomic development.

Falana said that military rule was not an option for the country, adding that those advocating for such should rather focus on preserving the nation’s unity, peace and prosperity.

He said the country could not afford to allow itself to go into another civil unrest or disintegration, adding that the socioeconomic effects of military rule would be disastrous.

Falana, however, blamed the elected leaders, corruption, bad governance and economic challenges for the increasing agitations that had led to discussions in some quarters for a way out.

Earlier, Mr Wasiu Akewusola, the Chairman of the association, Lagos State Chapter, said that corruption had been the bane of development in the country.

Akewusola said that the association would be more responsive in encouraging active participation of its members in governance and holding government accountable and responsible. (NAN)