Excessive sitting causes cardiovascular disease, Expert warns

Dr Joe Ugwu, a Neurologist with a private Hospital in Abuja, on Thursday said excessive sitting could lead to cardiovascular diseases and early mortality.

Ugwu told news men in Abuja that sitting was a form of inactivity which slowed the body’s metabolism.



He said that sitting affects the ability to regulate blood sugar, increase blood circulation and break down fat.“Although a slow metabolism is not hazardous to health; it only becomes a problem if one remains seated for a long period of time without any form of physical activity.

“You do not burn calories and the body begins to store up fat. This is when you give room for different kinds of diseases to also be at risk of premature death.

“A balance need to be struck through increased physical activity.

“Those who live sedentary lifestyle where they need to be seated for a long time should try to walk around at intervals; also rather than use elevator they can use the stairs.

“This will allow them to put in some activity even while living a sedentary life and help increase their metabolism and heart rate which is necessary to maintain a healthy life,’’ he said.

Ugwu also advised that people should see exercise as a way to keep fit and healthy rather than strictly for weight loss.

He added that this was not to burn fat but also to enable the body perform optimally.

