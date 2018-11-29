Ex-militant leader backs Dokubo, Amnesty Coordinator

By Etop Ekanem

A former Niger Delta agitator, Chief Ebi Pinapinawei alias Commander Biggy, has cautioned Niger Delta politicians over “plots against Special Adviser to the President on Presidential Amnesty Programme, Professor Charles Dokubo.”

Pinapinawei, who said this yesterday in Warri observed that: “The serving Amnesty Adviser has done creditably well, and those clamouring for his sack are being sponsored by some dubious Niger Delta politicians who embezzled amnesty funds.

“My message to all the leaders fighting against Professor Charles Dokubo is that their selfish interests cannot remove our boss from office.

“The same people, who fought against Paul Baroh are the people fighting Dokubo.”