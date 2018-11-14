Erue lacks power to setup APC reconciliation committee – Ogodo

By Perez Brisibe

THE Chief Cyril Ogodo led executive of the All Progressives Congress, APC in Delta State, Wednesday, said the Jones Erue led executive lacks power to setup a reconciliation committee for the party, describing the move by Erue as an affront on the ruling of the Federal High Court sitting at Asaba.

Chief Ogodo made the disclosure while reacting to the inauguration of a 21-man peace and reconciliation committee setup by Erue and headed by the Delta State commissioner on the National Population Commission, NPC, Sir Richard Odibo.

Directing Erue to focus on the impasse between Chief Great Ogboru and the senator representing Delta Central senatorial district, Ovie Omo-Agege, Ogodo said: “Erue should focus his reconciliation on reconciling Ogboru and Omo-Agege in his faction rather than usurping my power.”

He said: “Erue has no power to set up any of such committee as this is a great violation and affront on the case before the Federal High Court, Asaba which ruled that the status quo should be maintained.

“For him to usurp my powers as the authentic and duly inaugurated chairman of APC in Delta State, this is also an affront on me and we would not take it likely.

“All members of the state APC should disregard any purported reconciliation committee as it is not known to us as State Working Committee under my leadership.

” We frown at it seriously, hence SWC is warning him to desist from such.”