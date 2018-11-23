Enugu PDP raises the alarm over destroyed billboards

By Dennis Agbo

ENUGU-THE Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Enugu state has raised the alarm that an undisclosed opposing political party in the state was destroying its billboards.

The party which on Friday conducted newsmen round some of the billboards welcoming Vice President Yemi Osibanjo to the state, however failed to point accusing finger to any of the rival political parties as being responsible for the act.



State Chairman of PDP, in Enugu State, Chief Augustine Nnamani who conducted newsmen round the affected boards at Enugu International airport, tasked security agencies to be more vigilant against the intolerance.

Nnamani said the offence was carried out barely 24 hours after he raised alarm over similar act.

He said, “We are here in respect to what has just happened to our billboards. You can see that the billboards we mounted just two days ago have been destroyed by members of the opposition parties.

“Some people have raised alarm earlier that we were destroying their billboards, but I clearly refuted it that it was the other way round. So, from what you have seen today, they are the ones destroying our billboards.

“The same thing happened at Abakpa, where few weeks ago, about five of our billboards were destroyed by the opposition parties.

“It is really unfortunate that there are few people who do not want the peace that has been entrenched by the present government in Enugu State, because our government is known for its friendliness, we allow the opposition to thrive, and we don’t go against anybody. Our campaigns are based on issues.”

Vanguard recalls that the PDP had on Wednesday accused the All Progressives Congress, APC, of spreading falsehood in the State.

This came in response to claims by the APC that its campaign billboards were being destroyed in the State.