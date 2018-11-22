Enugu PDP accuses APC of spreading falsehood

By Chinedu Adonu

enugu—The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Enugu State has described as unfounded, an allegation by the factional state chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Ben Nwoye, that the PDP is stopping the party from mounting its billboards in the state and destroying available ones.

A statement signed by Hon. Augustine Nnamani, chairman, PDP, Enugu State said “the state chapter of the PDP would have wished not to join issues with the opposition APC in the state, over series of mischievous allegations against our great party, but since this recent accusation is capable of undermining the enviable style of governance in the state, anchored on peace, good governance, decency, credibility and respect for all institutions, the need to react becomes imperative.”

He said the PDP did not and certainly will not prevent any other political party in the state from mounting its billboard in any approved location.

“The PDP-led state government has already mounted billboards in strategic locations, welcoming the vice president , Prof. Yemi Osinbajo to Enugu State on Friday, November 23, in line with our standing tradition of according respect each time the President or his vice visits the state, which they always appreciate.

“Such act of hospitality and the demand of protocol from the PDP government in Enugu State should not been seen by the state chapter of the APC as an opportunity to misrepresent issues and lie against the PDP.

“Contrary to the allegation, it was the APC that has been destroying PDP billboards in the state despite the fact that an advocacy group, Youth Coalition for Good Governance, had recently raised the alarm in the media over such plans by members of the major opposition political party in the state – “to destroy all billboards erected in strategic locations in Enugu by teeming supporters of the PDP-led state government.”