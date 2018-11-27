EFCC raids Astrax Auto Shop, impounds 29 cars

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Lagos office, on Tuesday, November 27, 2018, seized 29 cars during a raid on the office of a Lagos-based car dealer, Astrax Auto Shop.



The raid followed intelligence report received by the Commission on the activities of the owners, who are alleged to be part of a syndicate of organized Internet fraudsters.

Investigation revealed that the syndicate, which specialises in Business Emails Compromise, BEC, in the United States of America, USA, usually moves proceeds of its alleged illicit business to a nominated bank account owned by their mules in the U.S.

The syndicate members allegedly launder the proceeds through money order, which they use to purchase cars in American auctions and ship same to Nigeria for sale.

The EFCC had earlier arrested one of the syndicate members, Olusegun Micheal Adeyemi.

In his statement to the EFCC, Adeyemi confirmed one Tayo Onilogbo Yusuf as the Managing Director of Astrax Autos and Automobile.

The cars recovered from the syndicate include: four Toyota Corolla; seven Toyota Camry; two Toyota Highlander; two Toyota Venza; two Range Rover; one Ford SUV; three Mercedes Benz; one Toyota 4runner; one Toyota Sienna; four Honda Accord; one Toyota Sequoia and one Kia car.