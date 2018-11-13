Edo State Poly holds first convocation since inception

In what is best described as a watershed moment in its over 16 years of existence, the Edo State Polytechnic, formally known as Edo State Institute of Technology and Management (ESITM), Usen, will from November 28 to December 3, hold its maiden convocation ceremony.



Rector of the institution, Prof. Abiodun Falodun, who disclosed this in a chat with journalists, said that the development is not only a major milestone but also another expression of the far-reaching reforms by the Governor Obaseki-led administration in the state.

Noting that the convocation ceremony will hold at the institution’s complex, he said that the school will also issue the first set of certificates bearing its name since its inception, noting the certificates will be produced in partnership with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

According to him, “I am pleased to announce that Edo State Polytechnic will host its maiden convocation ceremony this year. The ceremony will hold from November 28 to December 3. It will be the first-ever convocation at the institution.”

He urged graduates from the institution to avail themselves of the occasion to get their certificates, noting that all necessary arrangements have been made for a seamless process.

“We are urging graduates from the institution to visit our website for details on how to access their certificates. The convocation will be an opportunity for them to secure theirs. We are as excited as they are, that we have made it possible for them to access their certificates,” he said.

Falodun explained that a number of reforms are ongoing at the polytechnic to reposition it for global reckon, adding that new Higher National Diploma programmes have been introduced even as partnerships have been sealed for international visiting lecturers from Switzerland and Germany.