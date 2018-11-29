Ecobank upgrade banking application, apologises to customers for disruptions

…Assures customers of improved services

The Managing Director of Ecobank Nigeria, Mr. Patrick Akinwuntan has announced that the bank has upgraded its core banking application being part of the bank’s commitment to ensuring customers receive the best service possible.



“Our upgraded system has superior functionalities which will help us deliver our brand promise as the Bank of choice for convenient, reliable and affordable services to our customers. The new platform also promises improved performance of our digital channels as well as top range security as you carry out your transactions”, Mr Akinwuntan stated.

The Ecobank Nigeria Managing Director also apologized to customers over disruptions that they experienced during the period of the upgrade. The bank MD in a letter to Ecobank customers in Nigeria and made available to the media expressed excitement for the support during the time of the upgrade.

According to Mr Akinwuntan “during the period our ATMs, Cards, and Mobile App were

available for use, however, we experienced some post migration issues which affected transfers in and out of the bank and have now been mostly resolved. I apologise for any service hitches experienced during the upgrade and appreciate our customers’ commitment and partnership with Ecobank. We value their relationship greatly and are committed to ensuring they receive the best service possible”.

He appealed to customers of Ecobank to contact their dedicated Relationship Managers or call the Bank’s Contact Centre, should they have any feedback, enquiries or insight they wish to share about their experience with the system upgrade.