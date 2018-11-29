Don’t stay back in Abuja, Secondus tells PDP leaders

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus, has advised leaders and members of the party not to stay back in Abuja but go to the grassroots and work for the party’s victory in the 2019 general elections.

Secondus gave the advice at the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the party held at the party’s National Secretariat on Thursday in Abuja.

He said that it was not time to stay back in Abuja and expect things to workout.

“This is the time we must be ready to go down to the grassroots to do away with style of gathering in Abuja, because I believe that the campaign structure will be a smart one and very effective one.

“The matter is not in Abuja, it is directly at the grassroots. I believe that after this meeting, some people will have to be relocated to go to down to their homes.

“We are aware of what happened in 2015, where we gathered at Legacy House in Abuja for everyday meeting but there was no result. We reject that. It will never happen again,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of PDP Governors Forum, Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa said it was as time for the party’s leadership to stand strong and united to encourage party members.

Okowa said there was tendency for people to be afraid when things were going wrong, saying it was time to go back to the grassroots and strengthen the people.

“We know that the people are with us in this race that we run. We are always strengthened when we stay together.

“It is a time for our strength to be tested and that strength lies in our will and our commitment to truly deliver the votes to the party in 2019,” Okuwa said.

The Chairman, PDP Board of Trustees, Sen. Walid Jibrin, advised that as the party goes into full campaigns for the election, it was necessary to avoid any form of impunity.

“We should embrace collective decision that will involve everybody, we should never leave anyone among us aggrieved. Instead of personal interest we must respect Human and Individual dignity and group dynamism.

“We must shun all pomp of power and boast that I or only we can make it. We must involve all of us, the long serving members and the decampees,” he said.(NAN)