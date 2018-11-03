Don’t become my enemy – Omotola warns erring fans

By Ayo Onikoyi

Nollywood super diva and mother of four, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, has gone hard and exacting on fans who condemned her for osting a rather revealing dress she wore to the launch of Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF) 2018.

The Alter Ego actres had posted the picture on her Instagram page asking her fans and followers to comment either ‘Yah’ or ‘Nah’ depending on their opinion of her dress.

As soon as the picture went up, she was confounded with a cacophony of ‘Nahs”. And what must have angered the super star who has close to 3 million followers was the fact that some didn’t end their comments with just ‘Nah’, they went as far as trolling her and dropping comments that were somewhat caustic and unfriendly.

For Omotola who doesn’t take prisoners when it comes to expressing her feelings, she gave it back to them as sternly as words can say.

“Dear fans, friends and foes, You do know all come on my page, right? How you comment puts you in one of these categories (fans, friends or foes) and how I and others view you. You can disapprove respectfully or follow the instruction of just saying ‘Yah’ or ‘Nah’ or just moving on to more worthy people? Don’t become my enemy, it’s not worth it,” she wrote.

Omotola attended the AFRIFF launch alongside A-list stars like Ini Edo, Uche Jombo, and Kunle Afolayan among others. On the roll-call were thespians such as Mildred Okwo, Mahmood Ali-Balogun, Lilian Amah, Charles Novia and many others.