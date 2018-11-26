Delta: Buhari appoints Okorodudu as campaign coordinator

In a bid to consolidate APC’s winning strategy across all states, president Mohammed Buhari has appointed retired Air Vice Marshal Terry Okorodudu as coordinator of the Buhari Support Group, an umbrella body for all pro-Buhari campaign organizations in Delta state.

Speaking on the appointment, Okorodudu said “the country needs president Buhari for proper direction on how the country should run effectively. On our part, we will ensure that Delta state is fully delivered to APC in a manner that has never been seen before in the history of our politics in this state. Delta cannot remain in opposition, so it has to be APC all the way. The current political party ruling in Delta state has not been able to deliver the gains of democracy and the people are waiting to kick them out and our job is to ensure that the people make that decision in a manner that is remarkable. The good works of President Buhari are all over Delta State and we want to see more good works in 2019.

On her part, the special adviser to the president on Social Media and a key stakeholder in the Buhari Support Group, Laureta Onochie stated that the new appointment is to ensure that the Buhari Campaign is firmly rooted in Delta state. She further notes that president Buhari has put smiles on the faces of the people of Nigeria through payment of unpaid pensions and gratuities, the school feeding program, conditional cash transfer, and numerous other projects that have impacted on the people significantly.

“Part of the projects embarked on by president Buhari in South-South region and Delta state which has earned the president appreciation from the people include the near completion of the long-abandoned East-West road, the ongoing revival of the Aladja Steel mill, a rail line linking Itakpen to Warri, and expected to link Warri to Agbor and other communities. For these projects, in addition to many more to come on stream, it is firmly believed that the APC and president Buhari will be massively voted for in Delta state come 2019” she added .