Delta approves N312m for students assistance

By Festus Ahon & Ochuko Akuopha

ASABA—DELTA State Government has approved N312 million for Students Special Assistance Scheme for the 2017/2018 academic session.

It also approved the construction of Abavo Circular Road (Phase II), completion of the dualisation and rehabilitation of Emore Road in Oleh town, Isoko South and the construction of Ugbomro Road (Sector 11) from Ughelli/Warri Expressway Junction at Iteregbi Village to the main gate of Federal University of Petroleum Resources, in Uvwie Local Government Area.

Making the disclosure after the State Executive Council meeting, the state Commissioner for Information, Mr. Patrick Ukah, said the sum of N473, 832,845:20, being the balance of the state counterpart funding for the Universal Basic Education, was also approved by the council.

According to Ukah, the appointment of two traditional rulers, HRM Paul Oghenero Okumagba Idama II, the Orosuen of Okere-Urhobo Kingdom in Warri South and His Royal Majesty, Henry Ezeagwukpo Jegbefume 1, as the Obi of Akumazi Kingdom in Ika North East Local Government were also approved.

Also approved for construction are Akumazi/Owerre-Olubor/Ekwuoma Link Road (Phase11) with a 265 meters spur to Obior/Ogwashi-Uku Road, construction of Hon. Abinoko Way, Community Road, and Ekuobodo Village Road, (Phase1), EkuobodoVillage, Mosogar, Ethiope West and the reconstruction of Igbodo/Obior Road in Ika North East/ Aniocha North.

Others are the construction of Ajagbodudu Township Roads including Diden Road and link the community to Oghoreki-Ajagbodudu Road to Ugbenu/Koko Road, Ajagbodudu Town Hall Road, and Dudu Road.