Decathlon needs opportunities to improve, says medalist

Samuel Osadolor, a decathlon bronze medalist at the 2018 Confederation of African Athletics (CAA) Championships, on Wednesday, said that the event should be given more opportunities to grow in the country.

Osadolor told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on telephone in Lagos that there were many talented decathletes willing to express their love for the event.

He said that they were being hindered by a lack of opportunity.

The decathlon is a combined event in athletics consisting of ten track and field events. The events are held over two consecutive days and the winners are determined by the combined performance in all.

Usually, the 10 events are: 100 metres sprint, long jump, shot-put, high jump, 400 metres, 110 metres hurdles, discus, pole vault, javelin, and 1,500 metres.

Osadolor said: “I wish we are being heard and catered for at home. I also wish that we are given more opportunities to express our love for the sport.

“IAAF has events going on round the year apart from the Diamond league. The world combines events and there are challenges too.

“I wish to participate in that and any other events to widen my horizon and also encourage the up-and-coming athletes that they too can do much more than me, no matter where they are from,” he said.

The Edo-born athlete said that the 2017/2018 season had been unpredictable to him but he was grateful to God for the progress he recorded.

“This season has been unpredictable with so much expectations and promises made but God saw me through.

“I want to thank God that it has been a progressive and fruitful season even if I wanted more.

“I learnt that there was so much more to athletics than just the running and winning medals.

“I think I can improve on my people’s skills by teaching them the way I had been approaching problems and solving them; despite that I am still learning.

“ I think I can still push on to achieving my goals,” he said.

He said that for the 2019 athletics season, he hoped to do his best to win medals at national and international meets.

“Next season, hopefully, will be a progressive one by God’s special grace.

“I aim to win medals in both international and local events like the national trials, all African games, and World championships,” he said. (NAN)