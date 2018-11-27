Death of Offa robber kingpin

NIGERIA is being seriously dogged by unbelievably violent crimes, perhaps as a result of grinding poverty, poor leadership and growing desperation among the citizenry. This year, the Offa bank robbery in April was easily one of the most notably violent crimes on record.

A group of bandits led by a dismissed police officer, Michael Adiukwu, raided several banks and police stations in Offa, Kwara State. About 33 people (including deliberately-targeted policemen) were shot dead while the robbers went away with millions of Naira.

The robbers considered the heist so successful that they celebrated with a champagne party. But their euphoria quickly turned sour because more than 20 of them, including Adiukwu, were promptly hauled into police custody.

A shocking twist to the tale emerged when the police authorities linked some of the suspects with the President of the Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki and the Governor of Kwara State, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed. Saraki’s Senate has been having political running battles with the Presidency and the Inspector General of the Police, Alhaji Ibrahim Idris. Saraki and the Governor have since been struggling to clear their names.

The announcement, last week, of the death of Adiukwu in police custody could complicate matters unless the right steps are urgently taken. Adiukwu had confessed to being the leader of the gang. He even admitted to personally killing many policemen in retaliation for his shabby treatment by the Force while he was in service. His mysterious death in police custody does not come as a surprise because of what he admitted doing to policemen at their lawful duty posts. But it could derail the course of justice.

The claim by the police authorities that Adiukwu “slumped and died” must be probed into. Even though Adiukwu and his gang members allegedly sent many people to their early graves, once they were brought into police custody the law took over. The police authorities must not be allowed to yield to the temptation to extra-judicially extract a pound of flesh from suspects. The law must be fully asserted.

We call for a thorough autopsy on Adiukwu’s body to ensure the cause of death and also unmask the robbery suspects’ real sponsors, if any.

It is regrettable that Adiukwu, a dismissed police officer who allegedly went on a spree of police killings was left in the custody of the police after he was caught. He should have been transferred to the custody of some other security agency while trial continued, especially as the names of prominent political leaders were linked to them.

We call on the authorities to secure the remaining suspects and ensure that justice is served over the Offa robbery.