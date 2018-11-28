Dakuku Congratulates Ki-tack Lim on his second term

THE Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Dakuku Peterside, has congratulated the Secretary-General of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO), Ki-tack Lim, on his re-election as head of the specialised United Nations body.

Dakuku, who is also the Chairman of the Association of African Maritime Administrations (AAMA), said in a congratulatory message on Friday that Lim’s re-election by a unanimous vote was an affirmation of the member-states’ confidence in him. The NIMASA Director-General stated, “What his second term means is stability in execution of the significant growth path of the maritime industry globally and more space for and attention to developing nations.”

He added in his message to the Secretary General, “I congratulate and wish you well in the second phase of your work as Secretary-General of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) for the next four years. Your emergence by a unanimous vote of the 40 member-states on the IMO ruling council is a significant confirmation of the huge confidence reposed in your work, strength, and character.”

Dakuku further stated, “I trust that this vote is symptomatic of the massive reservoir of support behind you as you steer the ship of the global maritime body towards successful implementation of the six-year strategic plan (2018-2023) produced on your watch. The plan, focusing on smart and eco-friendly shipping, as well as strategy for reduction of greenhouse gas emissions from shipping, will make for safer use of the world’s maritime resources.”

On the development of the African maritime sector, Dakuku said, “it is our hope that the African maritime industry will continue to grow and glow in your tenure.

“I wish you the happiest of futures as we continue to collaborate in the common task of moving the global maritime industry forward.”

Lim, 62, earned his second term on Thursday following a ballot at the 121st IMO Council in London, where he received a unanimous vote from the 40 member states. The current four-year tenure of the South Korean was scheduled to end in 2019, and he will now be in his post until 2023.