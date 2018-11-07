D Large drops new tune, ‘Badda’

Having released singles ‘Meet Up’, ‘Obuchukwu’, others, Indie afro-pop act, Solomon Onyebuchi Nwosu, better known as ‘D Large’, is back with a new song, ‘Badda’.

His fusion of funky rap lines and hi-life with a touch of contemporary sound makes his brand of music unique, unlike any artiste of today. He is a well-rounded artiste with witty wordplay,melodic tones and captivating lyrics that puts the listener on a reflective musical journey.

‘D Large’ hit the airwaves with hi-life tune ‘Badda’ with a crispy accompanying video shot by Don Kuluku which instantly became fans favourite on both radio and mainstream television.

‘Badda’ is one infectious tune that will stand the test of time just like the singer himself is a breath of fresh air on the African music scene and he sets his eyes on becoming the new school prince of African sound.

This exciting rapper cum singer is determined to compete neck to neck with established acts on both the Nigerian music landscape and Africa at large.