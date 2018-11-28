Customs confiscates N572m goods, arrests 11

Kaduna – The Federal Operations Unit, Zone B of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Kaduna, confiscated goods with Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N572 million in the past three months.

The Controller of the unit, Comptroller Mohammed Mustapha, made this known on Wednesday in Kaduna while taking journalists round the confiscated goods.

He said that 11 suspects were arrested in connection with the seized goods, adding that they would be charged to court at the conclusion of investigations.

Mustapha said that confiscated items included trucks and smuggled rice, spaghetti and vegetable oil loaded on them.

He said that the NCS also impounded 12 other vehicles including J5, Sharon, Passat and golf which were conveying smuggled 3,200 cartoons of spaghetti and secondhand clothes.

The official said that one of the seized trucks carried 350 bags of 50kg foreign rice concealed in bags of maize. (NAN)