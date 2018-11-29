C’River makes case for inclusion as oil-producing state

By Emma Una

CROSS River State has insisted that there are large deposits of oil in its soil and should, therefore, be listed as one of the oil-producing states in Nigeria.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Gas Resources, Mr. Maurice Ekong, who made this known yesterday in Calabar, while addressing the technical session of the 3rd National Council on Hydrocarbon, said research has proven that there are large quantities of oil in the state.

His words: “A team of professors and doctors have carried out exploration in various parts of the state and established that oil deposits exist in parts of the state that meet the international standard.

“Fossil burial sites which over time have undergone changes in the earth to become oil are found in the states surrounding Cross River which is evident in the atmospheric conditions and soil texture which makes it indisputable that the states also have oil deposits.”