Confirmation of Olukoyede as EFCC scribe divides Senate

THE Senate yesterday was sharply divided over the confirmation of the nomination of Mr. Olanipekun Olukoyede as the Secretary of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

But the Senate at the end of the controversy that ensured, however, confirmed Olukayode as the scribe of EFCC.

The Senate had on Tuesday, put his confirmation on hold till yesterday.

It resolved to stand down his confirmation after a member of the Senate Committee on Anti-Corruption and Financial Crimes, Isa Misau (PDP, Bauchi Central) accused committee members of preparing a report without the consent of others, even as he complained that only three of eight members signed the endorsement page of the report.

The Senate President, Bukola Saraki, had directed the Chairman of the Committee, Senator Chukwuka Utazi (PDP, Enugu North) and members of the committee to meet and deliberate on the issue and re-present the report yesterday.

Olukoyede, an indigene of Ekiti State, who is the current Chief of Staff to the Acting Chairman of the EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, was nominated as Secretary to the Commission in a letter by President Buhari, which was dated September 10, 2018 and addressed to the President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki.

The lawmakers, however, confirmed the EFCC secretary amid altercations between the Chairman of the committee, Chukwuka Utazi and other members.

Prior to the confirmation, Senator Misau, who raised a point of order, accusing the chairman of disobeying the resolution made by the Senate yesterday, said that he and other members were still not invited to any meeting.