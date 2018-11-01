Cleric hails Ugwuanyi’s commitment to children’s welfare

By Chinedu Adonu

ENUGU—THE Archbishop of the Enugu Ecclesiastical Province, Most Rev. Dr. Emmanuel Chukwuma has commended Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for signing the Child Rights Bill into law, which he said has guaranteed the rights and welfare of children in the state.

The Archbishop, who is also the chairman, Enugu State Adoption Committee, stated that the governor’s disposition in ensuring that all illegal adoption of children are completely stamped out in the state, is commendable and worthy of emulation.

The cleric spoke during the “Sensitisation Workshop for Stakeholders on Adoption and Adoption Process in Enugu State,” held in Enugu, yesterday.

He expressed delight that Ugwuanyi had provided the enabling environment for the committee to discharge its duties, stressing that “based on the magnanimity of the governor, this committee has ensured that baby factories where babies are harvested for rituals do not exist in Enugu State.”

The committee chairman added that the governor has assisted the state in the area of protection of the children through the engagement of social welfare workers, training of the staff and supporting them in partnering with some doctors and hospitals to ensure that the rights of children are protected.

He said the enlightenment workshop was aimed at educating the people on the dangers of baby factories or illegal adoption and urged the society to support the committee in upholding the salvation of children.