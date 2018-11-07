CIPM to boost national development with Ready to Market programme

BY Elizabeth Adegbesan

The Chartered Institute of Personnel Management (CIPM) has introduced a Ready to Market (RTM) programme in a bid to boost national development in the area of labour.

The Institute disclosed this at the launch of the programme and celebration of its 50th anniversary held in Lagos.

President of CIPM, Mr. Udom Inoyo, said that the programme will bridge the knowledge and experience gap of CIPM’s fresh graduates that have no practical exposure.

Speaking during the event, Inoyo said, “The Ready-to Market programme is a product that we talked about just in passing, but later decided to execute as part of our 50th anniversary. We know that as employers of labour we all struggle with the quality of people that we employ. What we know as a matter of fact is that some of you will take the position that our schools don’t offer programmes or don’t have curriculum that many people will make use of in the work place.

“So what you are witnessing today is our contribution to national development. We have seen a gap in the skills and readiness of graduates of higher institutions and we want to close those gaps.

“We want to be sure that when you go through this programme, it will address the inadequacies in our educational system. The programme will enhance participants’ employability as entry level officers with practical experience.