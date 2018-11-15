Chinese consulate in Lagos donates classroom block, items to

AS part of its corporate social responsibility project and efforts to foster better relations between Nigeria and China, the Chinese Consulate in Lagos on Thursday handed over two block of classrooms amongst other items to a Lagos school, St Patrick’s Nursery and Primary Catholic School, Idumagbo, Lagos.



During the colourful, culturally entertaining and well attended handover ceremony, the Chinese Consul-General in Lagos Chao Xiaoliang, while rationalising the objectives of the project, said it was centered on improving teaching and learning in the school.

According to him “In 2012, the Chinese government raised a new suggestion to carry out a programme called ‘China-Africa People-to-People Friendship Action’ in the fifth ministerial conference of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, which is aimed at encouraging and supporting exchanges and cooperation between non-governmental organisations, women and young people of the two sides.

In a bid to implement the programme in other consular district, Chao Xiaoliang urged Chinese companies in Nigeria to make donations to local community and schools in Lagos. “CCECC is responsible for the construction of the project, which was completed before the beginning of the new term.”

“The Lagos State Ministry of Education did much coordinative work during the process of the implementation of the project to enhance teaching and learning in the school” he said.

Deputy Consul General of the Chinese Consulate in Lagos Guan Zhongqi, corroborated the Chinese government commitment to the promotion of bilateral relations of The Peoples Republic of China with Nigeria and China-Africa exchange and cooperation plans.

Zhongqi stated that the project further testifies the amity of Chinese people to Nigeria people. “The ‘China-Africa People-to-People Friendship Action’ project coordinated by the Consulate-General will be carried out every year to the benefit of every Nigerian people.

The event was graced by the Lagos Island Government Education Authority Secretary: Hon. Moshood Mayegun, Chairman, Lagos Island West Government: Hon. Adetoyese Tijani, executive chairman of Lagos state universal basic education board: Dr. Oluremi Shopeyin, amongst others.