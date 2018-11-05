Call for Atiku’s probe: Is this not madness, Fani-Kayode asks

By Nwafor Sunday

Following the request by the All Progressives Congress, APC, to probe the Presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar for holding a meeting in Dubai with some PDP leaders, the former aviation minister, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, Monday frowned at the development and asked if it was not madness to call for an investigation into an infinitesimal issue.

Recall that Atiku and some PDP stakeholders held a strategic meeting for the forthcoming 2019 presidential election in Dubai few weeks ago, in which APC through its Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, argued that there was a motive behind the meeting.

Yekini said that Nigeria has enough meeting and conference room for any kind of meeting and did not see any reason for Atiku to travel to Dubai for a meeting with his party members.

His words, “There is more to the meeting that meets the eye. Nigeria has enough meeting/conference rooms, many of which meet international standards. It is therefore clear that the Dubai meeting was for other sinister political purposes ahead of the 2019 general elections.

“Our intelligence, anti-graft and security agencies must be awake to its responsibility of investigating the Dubai meeting. Cash-and-carry politicians must be prevented from moving illicit cash around to induce voters and sponsor election violence and rigging.

“Another round of election is here and it is not unlikely that they are playing a repeat performance, under the guise of holding a meeting in Dubai. Our security agencies should be on the watch for a stitch in time saves nine.”

In view of the above therefore, Fani-Kayode slammed the ruling party and quizzed if their call to probe the opposition Flagbearer was not madness.

His words, “The flagbearer of the opposition party travels to Dubai for a rest and to meet with other party leaders for a discussion about the way forward.

The reaction of the ruling party is to call on the security agencies to probe all those that attended the meeting.

Is this not madness?”