Buhari’s govt has left Nigerians worse off, says Atiku’s Spokesman

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

ABUJA—Spoke-sman of the presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar; Mr. Paul Ibe has described the administration of President Muhammudu Buhari as a disaster, saying it has left Nigerians worse off.

He said Nigerians have never been so divided under a government that promised change.

This came as a support group known as Atiku Action Group, AAG 2019, said it has mobilised over three million Nigerians for Atiku.

Speaking at the first inaugural seminar of the group in Abuja on Tuesday, Ibe, who was the Guest Speaker said Buhari’s government has failed Nigerians, assuring that Atiku has the answer to the country’s many woes.

He said: “ The citizens are divided. This scenario should worry any patriotic Nigerian. A leader should unite his country, but he cannot do so if he is insensitive to our diversity. Genuine criticisms of lopsided appointments of security chiefs are frequently ignored and those canvassing respect for our diversity are openly insulted and maligned to divert attention from the issue.

“Nothing can be more dangerous than a political leadership that is indifferent to genuine public criticisms.

“Under no circumstance should Nigerian leaders take its unity for granted. Yes, Nigeria has remarkable resilience, but let us not push our luck too far by disrespecting the country’s sensibilities. We have only come thus far by the mercies and grace of God.”