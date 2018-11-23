Buhari’s double: Lauretta Onochie bombs Fani-Kayode over fake news

By Nwafor Sunday

The social Media aide to President Muhammadu Buhari, Mrs Lauretta Onochie, Friday inveighed against the statement allegedly made by the former aviation minister, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, that President Buhari has a double.

Disclosing this via her official tweeter handle, the outspoken and fearless Onochie accused Fani-Kayode of purveying fake news and urged Nigerians to disregard his submissions in the media.

Recall that critics have submitted that the real Nigerian President ‘Muhammadu Buhari’ died in a United Kingdom hospital in 2017 and was replace by one Jibrin Al-Sudani , a former prisoner and body double.

But reacting to the above postulation, Presidency and social media handlers of Mr President condemned the story and urged Nigerians to remain focus and have confidence in the current administration, noting that there were no iotas of truth in the story making rounds.

Read Onochies statement below:

The intelligence of some Nigerians has been insulted by the outrageous lies that @Mbuhari has a double, having died in the UK. This evil is being sponsored by one of PDP’s Looters, the drug infested, crack head, @realffk. He is calling Nigerians, gullible. Nigerians are not!

Recall, at the start of the @Mbuhari/@ProfOsinbajo administration, @realffk, mounted a campaign of targeted calumny on the persons and offices of the President @MBuhari and Vice President, @ProfOsinbajo. He has been manufacturing and churning out lies upon lies.

At a Press Conference on 27th February, 2015, he posited, adamantly, that an oath was administered on @ProfOsinbajo, to force him to resign as the Vice President after the election to make way for Asiwaju Tinubu to replace him

That was nearly 4 years ago. But the lies continue

When @NgrPresident, @MBuhari was declared dead by @lereOlayinka, the media aid to ex-Gov. Ayo Fayose of Ekiti, it was @realffk who in his usual drugged up stupor, lied that the British was working to install @elrufai as VP and later as President in 2019! A lie built on a lie.

In another outrageous lie, and in his warped, deluded and hallucinatory state, @realffk lied that @ProfOsinbajo called the Osun Resident Electoral Commissioner, to influence the outcome of the recently conducted Osun Guber election. A clear an undiluted lie by a serial liar!

@realffk is shamelessly and continuously lying to Nigerians, calling us gullible people who would swallow any lie. Whenever he opens his drug-filled mouth, hatred, bitterness & falsehood ooze. He is nothing but a fake news and hate vendor. Join me to #Reportrealffk to Twitter