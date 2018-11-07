Buhari to take decision on minimum wage soon—Minister

By Johnbosco Agbakwuruo

ABUJA—Federal Government said, yesterday, that President Muhammadu Buhari will soon review the report of the Minimum Wage Tripartite Committee submitted to him on Tuesday, and make his decision known to the committee.

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, disclosed this after Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting presided over by President Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The Ama Pepple-led Tripartite Committee had, in the report submitted to the President, recommended N30,000 as the new minimum wage to match the demand of organised labour.

President Buhari, while receiving the report, promised to send an executive bill to the National Assembly on the recommendation as soon as possible, for consideration and approval but was silent on whether he endorsed the N30,000 new wage.

Meanwhile, the President has blamed the daily casualty figure on the nation’s roads on past administrations.

Buhari, who stated this when he received a group from the South-East, One on One Nigeria, Tuesday night, said the waste of human lives would have been avoided if previous administrations had utilised the resources available then.

He said: “The extent of mismanagement we met was mind-boggling.”

The group, led by Chief Chido Obidiegwu, said it had keenly observed the strides of the Buhari administration nationwide, particularly in the South-East, adding that it was now payback time, by re-electing him.

He said: “We have seen the work being done on the long-abandoned Second Niger Bridge, roads are being constructed in many parts of the region and we believe there is every reason to support you for a second term.”