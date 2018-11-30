Buhari salutes Agunloye at 70

President Muhammadu Buhari has saluted former Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Commission, FRSC, Dr. Olu Agunloye, on his 70th birthday.

Mr. Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity), said in a statement on Friday that President Buhari also extolled Agunloye’s visionary and purposeful style of leadership.

The president also praised Agunloye’s “advocacy for good governance, derived from participatory democracy and development, as the way forward for a peaceful and prosperous Nigeria’’.

“The President joins members of Dr Agunloye’s family, his friends, professional colleagues and political associates in congratulating the cerebral leader, who has over the years contributed to national development with his knowledge and experience in science.’’

President Buhari also saluted the former Minister of Power and Steel for his courage and patriotism in serving the country in various capacities, including Minister of Defence (Navy).

He praised Agunloye’s decision to join the race for an electoral office in Ondo State in 2016.

“President Buhari prays that the almighty God will protect and guide Dr Agunloye and his family, and grant him longer life to keep serving the country,’’ Adesina said.