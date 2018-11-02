Buhari govt. copied Saraki’s education policy – Aide

Omisore Bamikole, one of the aides to the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, has said that the federal government led by President Buhari copied the education policy of the Senate President when he was the governor of Kwara state.

Buhari’s impeachment case over WAEC certificate adjourned till November 26

In a statement on Friday, Mr. Bamikole said that “the President Muhammadu Buhari administration, has once again paid homage to the ingenuity of Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, by copying the educational reforms initiated by Saraki during his time as the governor of Kwara State (2003 to 2011).

CBN orders astronomical increase in capital base of Microfinance banks

At the 60th Anniversary of Grange School, Lagos on Tuesday, the Vice President of Nigeria, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, had announced that the government’s new education policy would be named ‘Every Child Counts. However, Saraki’s aide said the education policy “ was the same name given to a series of public school education reforms in Kwara State, Nigeria ten years ago under the Saraki administration.”

He said “The Kwara State ‘Every Child Counts’ model, which has now been repackaged by the Buhari-Osinbajo administration for the federal level, sought to provide quality education in public schools in the state by ensuring an improvement in teaching quality; setting and maintaining quality assurance standards for each school; improving the capacity of Colleges of Education to produce quality teachers; and building strong educational institutions in the state through the development of the Ministry of Education, the Teaching Service Commission and strengthening the State Education Management Information System (EMIS).”

He added that “following the success of the program, Osinbajo’s announcement that the Federal Government’s new educational policy would also be named ‘Every Child Counts’, has once again shed light on the fact that the Buhari-led federal government continues to acknowledge the impact of Saraki’s work as the Executive Governor of Kwara State.”