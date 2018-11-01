Breaking News
Buhari, 36 Govs dragged to court over refusal to pay N30, 000 new minimum wage

By Urowayino Warami
By Ikechukwu Nnochiri
ABUJA-A group under the eagis of Incorporated Trustees of Kingdom Human Rights  Foundation International, on Thursday, dragged President Muhammadu Buhari, the Minister of Labour and Productivity, Dr. Chris Ngige, as well as Governors of all the 36 States of the Federation to court over delay in the implementation of the proposed N30, 000 new minimum wage for Nigerian workers.
The organization, in the suit it filed before the National Industrial Court in Abuja, equally cited as the Attorney General  of Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami, SAN, the Revenue Mobilization, Allocation and Fiscal Commission, National Salaries, Income  and Wages Commission, the National Assembly of Nigeria, as Defendants in the matter.
Other Defendants in the suit marked NICN/ABJ/286/18, are the Nigerian Labour Congress, Trade Union Congress and United Labour Congress.
The group, aside seeking a court order to compel FG and all the 36 governors to pay the new minimum wage, also applied for an order to restrain the organised labour from going ahead with its plan to embark on a strike action from November 6.
Basically, the Plaintiff, prayed the court to determine; “Whether in view of the economic realities, hardship and pauperized squalor  living condition of  Nigerian masses,  the payment of the paltry sum of  eighteen thousand naira (N18,000.00) monthly National Minimum Wage to the lowest category of workers  In Nigeria is adequate to take care of an average  worker  and his  family; and whether  eighteen thousand naira (N18,000.00) monthly National Minimum Wage is reasonably justifiable  in a democracy society, if juxtapose with huge, excessive, outrageous and disproportionate salaries, emoluments, allowances, impress and arrears paid to the political office holders, and Heads of Governments Agencies and Parastatals.
“Whether the refusal, neglect,  insensitivity  and unyielding  attitude  of the Federal Government of Nigeria and the Governments of the  and 36  States of the Federation,  to the plight and  welfare  of Nigerian workers,  and failure to reach accord  with   the  organized Labour on the payment of thirty thousand (N30,000.000) new minimum wage  for the lowest paid worker in Nigeria, agreed by the Tripartite-committee  on the payment of the new minimum wage  is reasonably  justifiable  in a democratic society.
“Whether the Federal Republic of Nigeria can afford a total and indefinite industrial action that will cripple the entire socio-economic activities at this critical period of democratic transition and preparation for the 2019 General Election, with one thousand estimated pre-election cases pending in various Court in Nigeria.
“Whether in view of the combined reading of sections 33, 39,40,  45 (1) (a) and (b) right  to freedom of association and expression and the right  to form and belong to a trade unions/  professional association,   for the protection  of the interest of the members of  the  union in relation to  labour matters, Trade Dispute,   employment,  trade unions,   industrial relations, trade dispute,  and issues concerning  national minimum wage and payment of salaries, allowances  and wages is absolute and can be restricted in  the overriding National interest”.
Upon determination of the questions, it is praying the court to declare “that the paltry sum of  eighteen thousand naira (N18,000.00) monthly National Minimum Wage to the lowest category of workers  In Nigeria is INADEQUATE to take care of an average  worker  and his  family and that  the  eighteen thousand naira (N18,000.00) monthly National Minimum Wage is  grossly inadequate, if juxtapose with huge, excessive, outrageous and disproportionate salaries, emoluments, allowances, impress and arrears paid to the political office holders, and heads of governments agencies and parastatals.
“A declaration that  the refusal, neglect,  insensitivity  and unyielding  attitude  of the Federal Government of Nigeria and the Governments of the  and 36  States of the Federation,  to the plight and  welfare  of Nigerian workers,  and failure to reach accord  with   the  organized Labour on the payment of thirty thousand (N30,000.000) new minimum wage  for the lowest paid worker in Nigeria, agreed by the Tripartite-committee  on the payment of the new minimum wage  is  unjust, inhumane, wicked, callous, fiendish and breach of the social contract theory.
“A declaration that the Federal Republic of Nigeria cannot afford another  TOTAL AND INDEFINITE INDUSTRIAL ACTION that will cripple the entire socio-economic activities  of the Nation,  at this critical period of democratic transition and preparation for the 2019 General Election, with one thousand estimated pre-election cases pending in various Court in Nigeria.
“A declaration that in view of the combined reading of sections 33, 39,40,  45 (1) (a) and (b) read alongside the entire provisions of the Trade Dispute Act,  right  to freedom of association and expression and the right  to form and belong to a trade unions/ professional association,   for the protection  of the interest of the members of  the  union in relation to  labour matters, Trade Dispute,   employment,  trade unions,   industrial relations, and issues concerning  national minimum wage and payment of salaries, allowances  and wages is not absolute and can be restricted in  the overriding National interest.
“AN order of the court compelling  and mandating Federal Government of Nigeria and the Governments of the  and 36  States of the Federation,  to immediately commence the process of implementing  the payment of thirty thousand (N30,000.000) new minimum wage  for the lowest paid workers in Nigeria as agreed by the Tripartite-committee, including mandating the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria  and the  Attorney General of the Federation to immediately draft  and transmit N30,000.000 Minimum Wage Amendment Bill  to the National Assembly.
“An order of the court compelling  and mandating Federal Government of Nigeria and the Governments of the  and 36  States of the Federation,  to immediately commence the process of implementing  the payment of thirty thousand (N30,000.000) new minimum wage  for the lowest paid workers in Nigeria as  agreed by the Tripartite-committee, including proposing  amendment to  Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission Act, and  all extant laws, and regulations on the appropriate  remuneration to political office holders, to immediately reduce by 50 percent, the   unnecessary high cost of governance, outrageous and unaccountable security votes, needless number of motor convoys, high  number of redundant and useless  political appointees, unnecessary travel expenses/allowances,  senseless religious patronage and sponsorship to pilgrimages,   excessive and  inflated contract awards,  outrageous salaries, arrears,  allowances of all elected and appointed political office holders In Nigeria.
As well as, “An order restraining the Nigerian Labour Congress, Trade Union Congress and United Labour Congress or any  other Labour Union howsoever called,  from embarking to on  November 6th 2018 proposed indefinite strike action which will cripple socio-economic activities of  Nigerian, at this critical period of democratic transition, with several pre-election matters pending in various  High Courts across Nigeria; and to continue to engage, negotiate, and dialogue  with the Federal and State  Governments, and the organized private sector on the best  possible ways and modalities to implement the agreed N30,000.00 (third thousand naira)  minimum wage for the lowest paid Nigerian workers”.


