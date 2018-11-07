Breaking: Senate in rowdy session over Social intervention Fund

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- FOR more than fifteen Minutes on Wednesday, the Senate plenary was held amidst rowdiness over the disbursement of the disbursement of the Social Intervention Fund by the Federal government.



Trouble started when the Senate Minority Leader, Senator Biodun Olujimi, PDP, Ekiti South who moved a motion, drew the attention of the senate to the alleged wrongful payment of the Social intervention fund as introduced by the federal government.

According to her, rather than pay the N10, 000 to poor Nigerians, the money has taken a political colouration as it was being paid to supporters of President Muhammadu Buhari, adding that the present government was using the money to buy Voters card ahead of 2019 Presidention.

Senator Olujimi described the action as the biggest way of corruption on the part of the government.

The Senate Leader, Senator Ahmad Lawan then stood up to speak, but he was interrupted with shouts from some senators which then prevented him from speaking, but he was still standing trying to speak.

Senator Dino Melaye, PDP, Kogi West then raised a point of Order that the Senate leader can not speak when the notion raised by Olujimi was yet to be seconded.



Details later…