Breaking: NHIS Probe: Reps summon SGF

By Emman Ovuakporie

ABUJA-THE House of Representatives panel investigating the crisis rocking the National Health Insurance Scheme,NHIS on Friday gave a directive that the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Mr Boss Mustapha should appear before it.

Giving the ruling, Chairman of the adhoc committee, Rep Ossai Nicholas Ossai, directed his clerk to immediately summon the SGF to give account of his role in the NHIS crisis.

The Executive Secretary, Prof. Usman Yusuf at the ongoing investigative hearing also told the panelists how a panel was “paid N19m after it indicted me.

“even the security men at the panel were paid for ensuring that I was indicted”…, he said.

