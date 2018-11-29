Breaking: LASTMA murder : F-SARS officer dies hours after – PPRO

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

The Nigerian Police has disclosed that the F-SARS officer, Olukunle Olonade, who allegedly shot an officer of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, Rotimi Adeyemi, at Iyana-Ipaja axis has died.

According to the police, Olonade, who allegedly shot Adeyemi to death at Iyana-Ipaja, also died hours later while been rushed to the hospital.

It was learned that Olonade, an Inspector of Police, was mistaken for robber and attacked by irate mob at the scene and beaten to stupor.

Police Public Relation Officer, PPRO, Chike Oti, in a statement made available to Vanguard on Thursday, said that the police officer was rescued from the scene by police officer deployed to Iyana-Ipaja.

Original hinted that the disclosed that the Commissioner of Police, Edgar Imohimi, has directed that the late officer be tried posthumously and dismissed if found guilty.

According to the statement: “the driver of a Toyota Highlander SUV, with registration number LSR 277 BJ, later identified as Police Inspector Olukunle Olonade attached to FSARS Ikeja while driving along Iyana-Ipaja road, was contravened for driving against traffic by a LASTMA official, one Rotimi Adeyemi, aged 46 years at Iyana-Ipaja roundabout.

“The two men vehemently disagreed with each other. However, during the altercation, the said Inspector Olukunle Olonade allegedly shot the LASTMA officer to death.

“Consequently, irate mob, who thought that the shooter was an armed hoodlum because he was in mufti, decended on him and beat him to stupor.

“Although he was later rescued by teams of policemen drafted to the scene, he later gave up the ghost while being rushed to hospital for treatment.

“The serial number of the pistol recovered at the scene was checked in the system and it revealed the bearer as Inspector Olukunle Olonade attached to FSARS Ikeja.

“Corpses of the deceased have been evacuated to the morgue for autopsy.

“The CP Lagos has directed that the late Inspector Olakunle Olonade be tried posthumously in Orderly room and be recommended for dismissal from the Force.”