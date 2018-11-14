Breaking: ICPC to prosecute sex-for-mark lecturer, Richard Akindele Nov 19

By Soni Daniel, Abuja

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) will on November 19, 2018 press charges against a disgraced former lecturer of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Richard Akindele, at the Federal High Court, Osogbo, who reportedly demanded sex from one his post graduate students, Monica Osagie, for enhanced mark.

The Professor of Accounting and Management will be confronted by the ICPA with three-count charge of abuse of public office, breach of trust and exploitation in his capacity as a lecturer in order to be appeased with sex and offer of higher marks in a course that the student is supoised to have failed in 2007.

The offence, according to ICPC, is punishable under Sections 8 (1) (a) (ii), and 18 (d) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.

One of the counts reads, “That you, professor Akindele, on or about the 16th day of September, 2017 at Ile-Ife did corruptly ask for sexual benefits for yourself from Ms. Monica Osagie on account of favour to be afterwards shown to her by you in the discharge of your official duties as a lecturer in the Department of Management and Accounting,

Obafemi Awolowo University, to wit; altering her academic grades in the course with code MBA 632- Research Method from fail to pass; and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 8(1)(a)(ii) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.”

The 57-year-old professor is reported to have begged through his lawyer, Omotayo Alade-Fawole, for plea-bargain having admitted guilt and also cited ill-health as a factor that might hinder him from withstanding the rigours of prison life.

According to a statement by the Spokeswoman for the ICPC, Mrs. Rasheedat Okoduwa, the suspect had pleaded that his prayers for plea-bargain be considered, given the fact he was already suffering untold hardship having been sacked over the alleged offence by the university.